96,000 Cannabis plants destroyed in Odisha’s Chitrakonda

Insight Bureau: Stepping up the crackdown against cannabis cultivation in Odisha, Chitrakonda police has destroyed 96,000 numbers of illegal cannabis plants in Malkangiri District on Tuesday.

In the drive against ganja cultivation, Chitrakonda police team destroyed hemp plants cultivated over 60 acres in the hilly area near Ishkalmamudi & Katmanguda village under Gunthawada Panchayat in the District.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Acre of hemp plants were uprooted and were set afire in Baradulal in the Chitrakonda police station area.