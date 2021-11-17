AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan admitted to Covid Hospital

Insight Bureau: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been suffering from cough and cold over the last two days following a recent trip to New Delhi. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 15.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

A Raj Bhavan official in Vijayawada said the Governor complained of uneasiness and was flown to Hyderabad on a special aircraft from Gannavaram airport. He is being closely monitored by a team of medical experts.

He was scheduled to be the Chief Guest at the Birth Anniversary celebrations of Late Harishchandra Baxipatra in Bhubaneswar, but had to cancel his program.