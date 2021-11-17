TNI Morning News Headlines – November 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 226 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 128 quarantine and 98 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 114 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 60,508 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Fake Gutkha Factory busted in Koraput.

➡️ Former Balikuda MLA Umesh Chandra Swain passes away.

➡️ Free bus services for students from Koida in Sundargarh launched.

➡️ Odisha, Chhattisgarh Police to work in tandem to tackle Maoist menace & countering drug trafficking.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,197 new cases, 12,134 recoveries & 301 deaths in last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,28,555 – lowest in 527 days.

➡️ Daily positivity rate (0.82%) less than 2% for last 44 days, Weekly Positivity Rate (0.96%) less than 2% for last 54 days.

➡️ Union Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh inaugurated ‘Bhumi Samvaad’, a national workshop on digital India land record modernisation programme.

➡️ India slams Pakistan at UNSC, asks it to vacate illegally occupied areas of J&K.

➡️ Kartarpur Sahib Corridor reopens for pilgrims today.

➡️ All schools in Delhi to remain shut, online classes be allowed.

World News

➡️ US special envoy for Afghanistan on India visit, meets NSA and foreign secretary.

➡️ Singapore in talks with India for partial resumption of commercial flights.

➡️ India at lowest Covid threat level: US.