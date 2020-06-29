96 New COVID-19 Positive Cases & 2 Deaths in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 245 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the State’s tally to 6859.

Of the 245 new cases, 214 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 31 are local cases.

Ganjam district continues to be the COVID Hotbed in the State. It reported 96 new COVID-19 Positive Cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases to 1,367 and death toll to 12.

The active cases in the State now stands at 2086 and 4743 cured/discharged in the State.

The Corona Death toll has gone up to 23 in Odisha.

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (96), Jajpur (40), Khordha (28), Bargarh (10), Jagatsinghpur (9), Kendrapara (8), Gajapati (7), Nabarangpur (7), Keonjhar (7), Cuttack (7), Sundargarh (6), Mayurbhanj (5), Dhenkanal (3), Nayagarh (3), Bhadrak (2), Balasore (2), Jharsuguda (1), Rayagada (1), Sonepur (1).

➡️ NDRF/ODRAF ( Amphan Duty Personnel returned from WB): 2