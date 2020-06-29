COVID-19 Death Toll in India rises to 16475; Maharashtra 7429

TNI Bureau: India reported 19,459 fresh COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours.

With this, the country’s total tally rised to 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated & 16,475 deaths.

83,98,362 samples tested for Covid-19 in India till 24th June. Of which 1,70,560 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases so far on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626.

The State also reported 156 deaths due to coronavirus in past 24 hours, due to which the tally mouted to 7,429.