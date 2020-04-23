Corona Update (Evening News) – April 23, 2020

* 60-hour Shutdown announced in Bhadrak, Jajpur & Balasore from 10 PM today till 10 AM on 26th April. Only essential services to be allowed.

* 4 more COVID-19 positive cases in Jajpur; 2 more tested COVID-19 positive in Balasore; Odisha tally climss to 89.

* All the banks operating in Odisha from 8 AM to 2 PM except those in the limits of Cuttack, Puri, Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Koraput and Bhubaneswar.

* Thunderstorm & Lightning warning from 24.04.2020 to 28.04.2020 in various parts of Odisha.

* Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 686 in India, cases climb to 21,700: Health Ministry.

* 778 new COVID19 cases & 14 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total Cases rise to 6,427 (840 Recovered).

* 1,409 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, taking total number of positive cases to 21,393.

* 4,257 COVID-19 patients, which is 19.89 per cent, cured so far: Health Ministry.

* MHA: No legal action will be taken against the CEO of a company nor a factory will be sealed in case an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

* COVID-19 detection test method developed by IIT-Delhi gets ICMR nod.

* Number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai’s Dharavi rises to 214; death toll now 13.

* 46 COVID-19 positive cases reported from 3 lanes of H Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi: District Magistrate (North).

* 8 charged for moving out of Delhi hotspot with fake curfew pass.

* 1,687 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

* Total positive cases in Kerala stand at 447 of which 129 are active cases.

* World’s biggest vaccine trial begins & UK gets the ball rolling from today.

* 23 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana. Total cases in the state stand at 970.