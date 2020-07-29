Unlock 3.0: Night Curfew Withdrawn; More Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Centre has issued the Unlock 3.0 Guidelines, withdrawing the Night Curfew completely. However, Schools, Colleges and Educational Institutions will remain shut till August 31.

Gyms and Yoga Institutes will reopen from August 5, which is a big relief for the common people as well as those business establishments.

Strict Lockdown rules will be followed in Containment Zones.

Key Highlights of Lockdown 3.0:

👉 Restrictions on movement of people during night hours (Night Curfew) withdrawn.

👉 Gyms and Yoga Institutes to reopen from August 5, following SOPs to be issued later.

👉 Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing.

👉 Schools, Colleges and Coaching Institutions to remain closed till August 31, 2020. Online/Distance learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged.

👉 Metro Rail services remain closed.

👉 Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, ban, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to remain closed.

👉 Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic cultural/religious functions and other large congregations remain prohibited.

👉 States and UTs to decide on activities outside Containment Zones based on their assessment of the situation. They can impose restrictions if appropriate.

👉 No restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such movements.

👉 Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.