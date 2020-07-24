808 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha; 530 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 808 cases on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 15,200.

A record number of 530 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Rayagada (61) and Cuttack (35).

While Odisha has so far reported 22,693 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 8,148.

➡️808 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 24.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 15,200.

➡️ New Recoveries –Ganjam (530), Rayagada (61) and Cuttack (35), Malkangiri (30), Gajapati (22), Balasore (19), Khurdha (19), Baragarh (18), Bhadrak (18), Boudh (8), Jharsuguda (7), Jagatsinghpur (7), Kendrapara (7) Keonjhar (7), Sambalpur (5), Nabarangpur (4), Sundergarh (3), Angul (2), Jajpur (2), Puri (2), Koraput (1) & Nayagarh (1).