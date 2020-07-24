Big! Bhubaneswar reports 248 Covid-19 Cases; Slums Affected

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 248 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1,717.

👉 Out of the 248 new cases, 207 cases have been reported from quarantine while 41 are local contact cases.

👉 45 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from BJB Nagar, Hari Nagar & Mahisikhal Basti linked to a previous positive case. Another local contact case also has been reported from BJB Nagar Mahishakhal Basti.

👉 27 employees (all Female) of a Private Hospital linked to a previous positive case have tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 20 COVID-19 positive cases cases have been reported from Nayapalli, Sitapur basti, 6 positive cases from Trinatha Basti, 6 cases from Gandhi Basti and 4 cases from Saliasahi, 5 cases from Unit-3 Mali Colony and 5 cases from Pandra, GGP Colony (all linked to previous positive cases).

👉 A 1-year-old boy and a 6 year old girl are among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 29 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 24):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1,717

👉 Recovered Cases – 834

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 870