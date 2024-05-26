Third Phase Elections in Odisha witness 74.45% Voter Turnout

TNI Bureau: The third phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polling in Odisha recorded a voter turnout of 74.45% on Saturday excluding the postal ballot, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The voting was held at a total of 42 assembly seats and six Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

Below is the voter turnout of the six MP seats:

Cuttack: 71.20%

Puri: 75.43%

Bhubaneswar: 64.49%

Sambalpur: 76.63%

Keonjhar: 78.97%

Dhenkanal: 78.01%

Here’s the list of constituencies which recorded voter turnout of over 80%:

Athagarh: 81.16%

Athamallik: 85.69%

Brahmagiri: 81.25%

Chendipada: 84.36%

Kuchinda: 82.88%

Pallahara: 82.98%

Rengali: 82.19%

Ghasipura: 80.96%

Patna: 80.99,%

Tlkoi: 80.65%

Pipili: 80.55%

Jayadev: 80.77%

Parjanga: 80.55%

Keonjhar: 80.50%

Khandapada: 80.88%

Below is the list of constituencies which recorded voter turnout of below 60%:

Bhubaneswar North: 53.93%

Bhubaneswar Central: 51.28%

Barabati-Cuttack: 57.48%

Choudwhar Cuttack: 59.73%

Ekamra Bhubaneswar: 56.42%

Meanwhile, CEO, Odisha Nikunja Bihari Dhal praised the people of Bhubaneswar for increasing the vote per cent in comparison to the 2019 election.

In 2024, the voter turnout in Bhubaneswar North is 53.93%, while it was 45.39% In Bhubaneswar Central the voter turnout this year is 51.28%, it was 43.25% in 2019.

Likewise, the voter turnout of Ekamra Bhubaneswar in 2024 is 56.42% in comparison to 47.64% in 2019.