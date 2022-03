Insight Bureau: Eminent Litterateur Dr. Pratibha Ray and Tokyo Paralympics Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat – both from Odisha, received the Padma Awards from President Ram Nath Kovid at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

While Dr. Pratibha Ray received ‘Padma Bhushan’, Pramod Bhagat received the ‘Padma Shri’. They could not attend the previous Padma Awards felicitation ceremony due to personal reasons.