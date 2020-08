India COVID-19 Updates – August 1, 2020

TNI Bureau: A record number of 57,118 COVID-19 positive cases along with 764 deaths have been reported across the country on July 31, taking the number to 16,95,988. 525,689 samples were tested yesterday.

Andhra Pradesh continues to report 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remain most affected States in India.

India Corona Updates (August 1)

➡️ Total Samples Tested on July 31 – 525,689

➡️ New Cases – 57,118

▶️ Daily Covid +Ve Rate – 10.86%

➡️ Cumulative Samples Tested – 1,93,58,659

➡️ Total +Ve Cases – 16,95,988

▶️ Overall +Ve Rate – 8.76%

➡️ New Recoveries – 36,569

➡️ Total Recovered Cases – 10,94,374

▶️ Recovery Rate: 64.53%

➡️ New Deaths – 764

➡️ Total Deaths – 36,511

▶️ Mortality Rate: 2.15%

4 Most Affected States in India on July 31:

▶️ Maharashtra:

➡️ Samples Tested on July 31 – 58192

➡️ New Covid-19 +Ve Cases – 10320

➡️ New Deaths – 265

➡️ Overall Recovery Rate – 60.68%

➡️ Overall Mortality Rate – 3.55%

▶️ Andhra Pradesh:

➡️ Samples Tested on July 31 – 61699

➡️ New Covid-19 +Ve Cases – 10376

➡️ New Deaths – 68

➡️ Overall Recovery Rate – 45.32%

➡️ Overall Mortality Rate – 0.96%

▶️ Tamil Nadu:

➡️ Samples Tested on July 31 – 60276

➡️ New Covid-19 +Ve Cases – 5881

➡️ New Deaths – 94

➡️ Overall Recovery Rate – 74.82%

➡️ Overall Mortality Rate – 1.60%

▶️ Karnataka:

➡️ Samples Tested on July 31 – 36936

➡️ New Covid-19 +Ve Cases – 5483

➡️ New Deaths – 84

➡️ Overall Recovery Rate – 40.11%

➡️ Overall Mortality Rate – 1.86%