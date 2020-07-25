728 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha; 391 from Ganjam

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of  728  cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 15,928.

A record number of 391 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (49) and Cuttack (43).

While Odisha has so far reported 24013 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 8650.

➡️ 728  COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 25.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 15,928.

➡️ New Recoveries –Ganjam (391), Khurdha (49), Cuttack (43), Balasore (33), Jajpur (32), Gajapati (23), Mayurbhanj (19), Angul (18), Jagatsinghpur (17), Nayagarh (17), Sambalpur (11), Malkangiri (10), Baragarh (7), Dhenkanal (7), Kendrapara (7), Puri (7), Sundergarh (7), Bolangir (5), Jharsuguda (5), Sonepur (5), Bhadrak (4), Nabarangpur (4), Koraput (3), Boudh (2) and Keonjhar (2).

