728 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha; 391 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 728 cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 15,928.

A record number of 391 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (49) and Cuttack (43).

While Odisha has so far reported 24013 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 8650.

➡️ New Recoveries –Ganjam (391), Khurdha (49), Cuttack (43), Balasore (33), Jajpur (32), Gajapati (23), Mayurbhanj (19), Angul (18), Jagatsinghpur (17), Nayagarh (17), Sambalpur (11), Malkangiri (10), Baragarh (7), Dhenkanal (7), Kendrapara (7), Puri (7), Sundergarh (7), Bolangir (5), Jharsuguda (5), Sonepur (5), Bhadrak (4), Nabarangpur (4), Koraput (3), Boudh (2) and Keonjhar (2).