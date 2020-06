72 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; Number of Recoveries rises to 2354

TNI Bureau: Another 72 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha, taking the number of recovered cases in the State to 2,354.

Highest number of recovered cases have been reported from Ganjam district (17).

New Recoveries – Ganjam (17), Sonepur (9), Balangir (7), Jagatsinghpur (6), Cuttack (5), Kalahandi (5), Sundargarh (5), Balasore (4), Mayurbhanj (4), Khordha (3), Kandhamal (3), Sambalpur (3), Jharsuguda (1).