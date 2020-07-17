100-Word Edit: IPS Sagarika, Bhubaneswar will miss You…

You have been impressive ever since you cleared the Civil Service Exam 2015 with 199th rank. The year 2016 definitely produced a gem like you.

Known as ‘Lady Singham’, you earned accolade during your tenure as the SDPO, Jeypore. You saved Girls from eve teasing and taught them to be fearless.

As DCP Traffic in Bhubaneswar, you led from the front, took strong action against the Violators and left no stones unturned to keep our roads safe.

As you bid farewell to Bhubaneswar now, people here will badly miss you. IPS Sagarika, May you return soon in a new avatar!