70.99% Voter Turnout recorded in third Phase Election in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha recorded 70.99% voter turnout during the third phase of polling on Saturday, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the latest data of the ECI i.e till 9 AM today, a Voter Turnout of 70.99% percent was recorded. However, the tally most likely to change as the poll panel is yet to receive the complete date till now.

Today, the voting was held at a total of 42 assembly seats and six Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

Voter turnout of the six MP seats:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Cuttack: 67.36%

Puri: 73.81%

Bhubaneswar: 62%

Sambalpur: 76.63%

Keonjhar: 73.30%

Dhenkanal: 73.69%

Here’s the list of constituencies with five lowest voter turnout: #TNI

Bhubaneswar North: 51% Bhubaneswar Central: 51.19% Barabati-Cuttack: 55.17% Choudwhar Cuttack: 56.46% Ekamra Bhubaneswar: 55.60%

Here’s the list of constituencies with five highest voter turnout: #Insight