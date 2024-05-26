70.99% Voter Turnout recorded in third Phase Election in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha recorded 70.99% voter turnout during the third phase of polling on Saturday, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).
According to the latest data of the ECI i.e till 9 AM today, a Voter Turnout of 70.99% percent was recorded. However, the tally most likely to change as the poll panel is yet to receive the complete date till now.
Today, the voting was held at a total of 42 assembly seats and six Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.
Voter turnout of the six MP seats:
- Cuttack: 67.36%
- Puri: 73.81%
- Bhubaneswar: 62%
- Sambalpur: 76.63%
- Keonjhar: 73.30%
- Dhenkanal: 73.69%
Here’s the list of constituencies with five lowest voter turnout: #TNI
- Bhubaneswar North: 51%
- Bhubaneswar Central: 51.19%
- Barabati-Cuttack: 55.17%
- Choudwhar Cuttack: 56.46%
- Ekamra Bhubaneswar: 55.60%
Here’s the list of constituencies with five highest voter turnout: #Insight
- Attamalik: 85.42%
- Chendipada: 83.27%
- Pallahara:82.14%
- Kuchinda: 81.38%
- Khandapada: 79.80%
