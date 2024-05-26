70.99% Voter Turnout recorded in third Phase Election in Odisha

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: Odisha recorded 70.99% voter turnout during the third phase of polling on Saturday, informed the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the latest data of the ECI i.e till 9 AM today, a Voter Turnout of 70.99% percent was recorded. However, the tally most likely to change as the poll panel is yet to receive the complete date till now.

Today, the voting was held at a total of 42 assembly seats and six Lok Sabha constituencies of Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

Voter turnout of the six MP seats:

  • Cuttack: 67.36%
  • Puri: 73.81%
  • Bhubaneswar: 62%
  • Sambalpur: 76.63%
  • Keonjhar: 73.30%
  • Dhenkanal: 73.69%

Here’s the list of constituencies with five lowest voter turnout: #TNI

  1. Bhubaneswar North: 51%
  2. Bhubaneswar Central: 51.19%
  3. Barabati-Cuttack: 55.17%
  4. Choudwhar Cuttack: 56.46%
  5. Ekamra Bhubaneswar: 55.60%

Here’s the list of constituencies with five highest voter turnout: #Insight

  1. Attamalik: 85.42%
  2. Chendipada: 83.27%
  3. Pallahara:82.14%
  4. Kuchinda: 81.38%
  5. Khandapada: 79.80%
