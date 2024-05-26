61.76 per cent Polling recorded in sixth phase Lok Sabha Elections

TNI Bureau: An approximate voter turnout of 61.76 per cent was recorded in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections held yesterday in 58 constituencies across six states and two Union territories, informed the Election Commission of India.

The sixth phase of election was held polls included at 8 seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, 1 seat in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 in Jharkhand, all 7 seats in Delhi, 6 in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and 8 in West Bengal.

While West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout of 80.6%, the lowest voter turnout of 54.3% was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh.

