73 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; total recoveries 3047

TNI Bureau: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Wednesday in Odisha.

A highest of 14 persons recovered from Kandhamal district.

With the recovery of 73 more Covid19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3047.

➡️ New Recoveries – Kandhamal (14), Keonjhar (11), Khurdha (10), Bhadrak (9), Jajpur (7), Mayurbhanj (6), Ganjam (4), Cuttack (3), Balasore (2), Jagatsinghpur (2), Jharsuguda (2), Kalahandi (2), Bolangir (1)