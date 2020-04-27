Corona Update (Evening News) – April 27, 2020

* Odisha reports 3 more COVID-19 positive case; count rises to 111. Koraput registers maiden case.

* After a staff nurse in Dasmantapur block of Koraput tests positive for COVID-19, Podagarh panchayat in the block declared containment zone.

* 4 Buses with 50 Passengers each leave Surat for Ganjam District. Passengers coming on own arrangements. To be quarantined in Odisha.

* Mukti Mandap pleads SJTA, Odisha govt to organize Puri car festival without devotees.

* Around 4.86 lakh people have registered so far to return to Odisha: Odisha Govt’s Spokesperson on COVID19 Subroto Bagchi.

* The lockdown restriction continues in #Bhubaneswar to contain the spread of COVID19. Only shops selling essential items have been allowed to stay open in areas under BMC jurisdiction.

* Shops selling cement, rods, pipes, sand, bricks, stone can also be opened, but transportation of these items will be allowed during night only: BMC.

* About one lakh new beneficiaries have been included under State Food Security Scheme in Odisha during the ongoing lockdown period.

* At least 80% of the 110 COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha are asymptomatic;

* 22 IAS officers to monitor migrants heading home to Odisha.

* 1463 new cases and 60 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. India’s total number of Coronavirus positive cases rise to 28,380 (including 21132 active cases, 6362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

* Total positive cases rise to 3548 in Gujarat includes 394 cured/discharged and 162 deaths: Health Department.

* Mumbai Police: Head Constable HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane from Kurla traffic division dies of COVID-19, third personnel of Mumbai Police to die of the COVID19.

* 13 new coronavirus cases found in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, taking tally to 288.

* ICMR halts on procurement of rapid antibody testing kits.

* Till date, Indian Air Force (IAF) transported 600 tonnes of medical equipment, support material within the country during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

* Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor offers to donate blood plasma for treating COVID-19 patients.

* Indian Film Industry has lost Rs. 500 crore so far.

* No new cases reported in 85 districts in the last 14 days: Health Ministry.

* 52 new COVID19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking total number of cases to 1,937 in the state.

* Mumbai: Two people who were arrested in connection with the attack on Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami have been granted bail by Bhoiwada Court.

* Number of COVID19 cases rises to 1955 in Uttar Pradesh; active cases stands at 1589.

* Gujarat Govt to try Ayurvedic drugs on 75 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in hotspot Ahmedabad.

* 47 new positive cases have been reported in West Bengal; total active cases stand at 504.

* Over 12,000 labourers from UP who were stranded in Haryana brought back to the state.

* Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 546 positive cases, including 375 active cases.

* Yogi Adityanath orders testing of supply workers & set up of quarantine facilities & shelter homes.

* Nizamuddin: Ten Indonesian Tablighis arrested in Mumbai after completion of quarantine period.

* SpiceJet cargo plane arrives at Hyderabad with medical supplies from China.