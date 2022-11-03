66.63% voter turnout recorded in Dhamnagar Bypoll

TNI Bureau: A voter turnout of around 66.63% has been recorded in the Dhamnagar by-election, informethe the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani on thursday.

The polling percentage may increase further when the final data is collected.

Adequate security personnels has been deployed for the smooth conduct of polling at the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Bhadrak district.

Counting of votes and declaration of results will be done on November 6.

A voter turnout of 72.01% was recorded in the last general election.