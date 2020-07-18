Bhubaneswar reports 87 new Covid-19 Cases

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 87 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 1,130.

Out of the 87 new cases, 41 cases have been reported from quarantine while 46 are local contact cases.

6 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from same family of Kanan Viha, Phase-1 liked to a previous positive case.

A 7-year-old male, two 8-year-old male, a 8-year-old female, a 10-year-old male and one 11-year-old male are among the virus infected cases.

5 employees of Private Hospitals, a employee of a Private Clinic, a employee of a Government Hospital and a security guard of a Private Hospital are also tested positive for the virus.

As many as 37 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 18):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 1,130

👉 Recovered Cases – 494

👉 Deceased – 11

👉 Active Cases – 624