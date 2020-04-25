6 more COVID-19 +VE cases from Jajpur; Odisha Tally 100

TNI Bureau: 6 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Jajpur district today, taking the number of cases in the district to 18. The Odisha Tally has now risen to 100.

Update: Odisha Tally has gone up to 103 with the detection of 3 more cases in Sundargarh.

The 6 new cases were detected from Dasarathpur Block – 4 from Katikata Panchayat and 1 from Malikapur Panchayat. Data of the other person is awaited. All returned from Kolkata, West Bengal.

They are Male (52), Male (23), Male (49), Male (57), Male (39), Male (50).

👉 Total +VE Cases in Odisha – 100

👉 Active Cases – 65

👉 Recovered – 34

👉 Death – 1

