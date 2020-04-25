English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

6 more COVID-19 +VE cases from Jajpur; Odisha Tally 100

By TNI Bureau
Corona-Updates
223

TNI Bureau: 6 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Jajpur district today, taking the number of cases in the district to 18. The Odisha Tally has now risen to 100.

Update: Odisha Tally has gone up to 103 with the detection of 3 more cases in Sundargarh.

The 6 new cases were detected from Dasarathpur Block – 4 from Katikata Panchayat and 1 from Malikapur Panchayat. Data of the other person is awaited. All returned from Kolkata, West Bengal.

They are Male (52), Male (23), Male (49), Male (57), Male (39), Male (50).

Related Posts

5 more #COVID19 cases detected in Balasore District

Suspense continues over #COVID19 Case No. 103 in Odisha

👉 Total +VE Cases in Odisha – 100
👉 Active Cases – 65
👉 Recovered – 34
👉 Death – 1

Also Read:

3 more COVID-19 +VE cases in Sundargarh

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!