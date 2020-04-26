Corona Update (Sunday News) – April 26, 2020

* 3 more Covid-19 positive cases reported from Sundergarh district. Total cases in Odisha climbs to 103.

* Odisha Govt decides to bring back migrant workers stuck in Gujarat amid COVID-19 Lockdown. CM Naveen Patnaik also talked to Maharashtra CM on bringing back stranded Odia migrant labourers.

* The COVID-19 positive patient of Bhubaneswar who was under treatment at AIIMS has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. He is under treatment for his other chronic health conditions and will be discharged after his recovery.

* Rath Anukul ritual performed in the premises of Puri Srimandir.

* Bhadrak district administration allows shops in the district except containment zones to remain open from 5 AM to 1 PM daily.

* Balasore district administration allows shops in the district except containment zones to remain open from 6 AM to 2 PM daily.

* No new positive in Bhubaneswar for 11 days in a row.

* Jajpur Dist Administration declares 2 more gram panchayats – Katikata and Mallikapur as ‘Containment Zones’ till May 10; Rourkela Municipal Corporation declares Nala Road area as ‘containment zone’

* COVID19 death toll rises to 826 in India; total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 26,917 (including 20177 active cases, 5914 cured/discharged/migrated and 826 deaths): Health Ministry.

* Tally of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra rises to 8,068 with 440 new cases. Death toll now 342 with 19 fatalities.

* The total number of COVID19 positive cases mounts to 2152 & deaths to 36 in Rajasthan.

* COVID-19 cases rise to 503 in Karnataka including 19 deaths and 182 discharges.

* Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi announces COVID-19 Warriors website, calls every citizen ‘a soldier’.

* Blocking burial or cremation of victims of notified disease will attract 3 yr jail term in Tamil Nadu according to an ordinance promulgated by the state government.

* Mumbai: 31 Journalists discharged after second COVID-19 test reports negative; all advised for 14 days home quarantine.

* India handled this pandemic effectively as government and people responded proactively to this crisis: RSS chief Bhagwat.

* 1,843 positive COVID19 cases have been reported till date in UP; COVID19 cases crosses 500-mark in J&K.

* Delhi’s Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital medical services closed as Total 44 staff members including doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

* 81 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours; otal number of COVID19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 1097.

* The 52-year-old Head Constable Sandip Surve, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away today: Mumbai Police; 2nd Covid-19 death in police force in 24 hours.

* SpiceJet freighter carrying around 10 tons of COVID-19 medical supplies arrives in Kolkata from Shanghai

* 38 fishermen undertake 5-day voyage to reach Odisha from Chennai.

* To fight Covid-19, Bangladesh gets 50000 surgical gloves & 1 lakh Hydroxychloroquinine from India.

* Singapore University of Technology Design (SUTD) predicts that #COVID19 in India will end on May 20. Data Driven Predictions.

* Nepal extends nationwide lockdown till May 7.