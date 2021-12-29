Omicron cases in India rise to 840

Insight Bureau: The total number of Omicron cases in India has reached 840 on Wednesday with the national capital Delhi topping the chart with 238 cases, including 57 recoveries.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases at 238, followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 78, Kerala 65, Telangana 62, Rajasthan 69, Karnataka 38, Tamil Nadu 45, Andhra Pradesh 16, Haryana 14, West Bengal 11, Madhya Pradesh 9, Odisha 9, Uttarakhand 4, J&K 3, Uttar Pradesh 3, Chandigarh 3, Puducherry 2, Ladakh 1, Himachal Pradesh 1, Goa 1 and Manipur 1 of Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Out of which the total recovered/discharged Omicron cases recorded 293 whereas the total active cases stands at 514.

The rapid spread of the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 also impacted India’s total tally of cases as it recorded around a 44% increase from Tuesday with 9,195 cases. The number of fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours surpassed the number of people discharged/ recovered, which stood at 7,347.

The risk posed by the Omicron variant is still ‘very high’, the World Health Organisation said today, after COVID-19 case numbers increased by 11% globally last week.