Asle Toje lauds PM Modi’s leadership, says India a Global Peace Broker

Foreign policy scholar and Nobel Peace Prize Committee member Asle Toje is currently on a tour of India. During a media address, Toje expressed his belief that India is destined to become a superpower and went on to say that Prime Minister Modi is the most trusted leader for preventing wars and establishing peace. Toje’s comments suggest that he sees great potential in India’s future, and that he holds a positive view of PM Modi’s leadership and diplomatic abilities.

Toje praised Prime Minister Modi’s seniority and credibility as a global leader and acknowledged India’s transformation from a developing nation to a major economy. He noted that India is taken seriously in international affairs, thanks to its non-threatening and friendly approach to diplomacy.

Asle Toje, the deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, commended India for its efforts in cautioning Russia against using nuclear weapons in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. He stressed the importance of such interventions in international politics, indicating the world needs more of them. Toje lauded India for its friendly and non-threatening approach in promoting peace and stability. He also praised India for its calm and measured approach to diplomacy, expressing his belief that such an approach is much needed in global affairs.

Modi Top contender for Peace Prize? Toje busts myth

Amid widespread media reports suggesting that Asle Toje, a member of the Nobel Prize Committee, had endorsed Prime Minister Modi as a top contender for the Nobel Peace Prize, Toje has spoken out to deny these claims. In an interview with the news agency ANI, Toje described the reports as fake news and said “A fake news tweet was sent out and I think we should treat it as fake news. It’s fake. Let’s not discuss it, give it energy or oxygen. I categorically deny that I said anything resembling what was in that tweet.”