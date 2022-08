5G Spectrum Auction: The Winners

Insight Bureau: India’s first-ever auction for 5G spectrum concluded today with spectrum worth Rs 1,50,173 crore being sold.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited emerged as the top bidder with a winning bid of Rs 88,078 crore.

Here is the list of 5G Spectrum Auction Winners:

πŸ”Έ Adani Group bid for spectrum worth Rs 212 crore. Jio’s closest rival Bharti Airtel stood as the second-highest bidder for the 5G spectrum auction.

πŸ”Έ Of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum offered across 10 bands, 51,236 MHz, or 71%, was sold.

πŸ”Έ Ambani’s Reliance Jio has stood as the largest bidder for the 5G spectrum, acquiring close to half of all the airwaves sold in the latest auction for Rs 88,078 crore.

πŸ”Έ Adani group bought spectrum bought 400 MHz (in 26 GHz).

πŸ”Έ Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel bought a 19,867 MHz (in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz) airwave across different bands for Rs 43,084 crore.

πŸ”Έ Reliance Jio Infocomm 24,740 MHz (in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz), Vodafone-Idea Ltd 6228 MHz (in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz).

