5G Spectrum Auction: The Winners

Insight Bureau: India’s first-ever auction for 5G spectrum concluded today with spectrum worth Rs 1,50,173 crore being sold.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited emerged as the top bidder with a winning bid of Rs 88,078 crore.

Here is the list of 5G Spectrum Auction Winners:

🔸 Adani Group bid for spectrum worth Rs 212 crore. Jio’s closest rival Bharti Airtel stood as the second-highest bidder for the 5G spectrum auction.

🔸 Of the 72,098 MHz of spectrum offered across 10 bands, 51,236 MHz, or 71%, was sold.

🔸 Adani group bought spectrum bought 400 MHz (in 26 GHz).

🔸 Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel bought a 19,867 MHz (in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz) airwave across different bands for Rs 43,084 crore.

🔸 Reliance Jio Infocomm 24,740 MHz (in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz), Vodafone-Idea Ltd 6228 MHz (in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz & 26 GHz).

