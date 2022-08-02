Morning News Insight – August 2, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 741 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 138 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 1 76 and Khordha 140 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases rise to 6616. Samples Tested – 18,640. Daily TPR – 3.97%.

🔸 Diarrhoea claims 17 lives in seven Odisha districts so far: Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in State Assembly.

🔸 CM Naveen Patnaik unveiled the jersey of Odisha Juggernauts, the State’s franchise in the first edition of the Kho Kho Championship to be held in Pune from 15 August.

🔸 Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) set a target to complete all pending road repair works in the city before Ganesh puja.

🔸 India reports 13,734 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,39,792.

🔸 DGCA allows Air India pilots to fly till age of 65 years.

🔸 Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG – 2022 will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11.

🔸 DRDO recruitment 2022: Online registration extended for 630 scientist ‘B’ posts.

🔸 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi appeals to MPs of all parties to attend ‘Tiranga bike rally’ from Red Fort to Parliament Wednesday morning.

🔸 Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Harjinder Kaur wins Bronze medal for India in the Women’s 71 Kg weight category.

🔸 Rupee rises 12 paise to 78.94 against US dollar in early trade.