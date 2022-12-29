TNI Morning News Headlines- December 29, 2022
1.Odisha Govt Deputes Ministers To Invite CMs For Hockey World Cup
➡️ Odisha Government deputes Ministers to various States and Union Territories to invite Chief Ministers for Hockey World Cup.
➡️ Nearly 50 platoons of Policemen to be deployed for Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar: DCP.
➡️ Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lays foundation Stone for redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Station.
➡️ Odisha Government to mandates signboards of all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Odia.
➡️ Inter-varsity hockey tournament from January 5 to 8 in Odisha.
➡️ NIA raids at least 28 locations across Kerala linked to banned PFI leaders.
➡️ Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India at Women’s T20 World Cup.
➡️ Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka breaks silence on claims of his Murder: ‘I Screamed And Said It’s Not Suicide’.
➡️ US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China.
➡️ Uzbekistan says deaths of 18 Children linked To India-made Cough Syrup.
