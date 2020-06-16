5 more COVID-19 +Ve cases reported from Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: 5 new COVID-19 +ve cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar yesterday – 3 home quarantine and 2 local contacts.

Total number of Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 132 out of which 54 are active cases.

Home Quarantine Cases:

👉 1 case of Satya Nagar, near over bridge – Male, 36 (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 case of Nirankari Nagar, near Jaydev Vihar – Male, 22 (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 case of Patia, Sree Vihar – Female, 25 (linked to an earlier positive case)

Local Contact Case:

👉 1 case of Dumuduma, HB Colony – Male, 37, linked to an earlier positive case.

👉 A Medical Officer of Central Govt Hospital – Male, 24.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total cases – 132

👉 Recovered – 74

👉 Active cases – 54

👉 Deceased – 3