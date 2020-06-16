Jai Odisha celebrates Raja at Quarantine Center

TNI Bureau: Jai Odisha, an organisation known for celebrating every occasion in an innovative way, again hogged the limelight by celebrating ‘Raja’ with the people staying at quarantine centers.

With the help of BMC officials, Jai Odisha volunteers reached the Krupajala Engineering College hostel and Trident college hostel yesterday.

In the presence of President Jai Odisha, Rudra Samantray along with zonal deputy commissioner Anshuman Rath, deputy commissioner Purandar Nanda, Deputy commissioner GST Debashis Sahoo, Executive officer cuttack chandi mandir, Swaroop Nandan Behera, the volunteers distributed ‘Poda Pitha’ and ‘Pana’ to nearly 320 migrants residing there, taking all the safety measures.

Jai Odisha President, Rudra Samantray said ” All the Government officers, police officers and BMC officers are working tirelessly at frontline to protect us, so it’s our duty to cooperate and help them in every possible way. We are hoping for a ‘Corona free Odisha’ and it can only be possible if we fight together against Coronavirus”.