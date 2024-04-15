TNI Evening News Headlines – April 15, 2024

➡️Veteran leader Suresh Routray expelled from Congress on grounds of indiscipline and anti-party activities.
➡️IMD warns of severe heat wave in the next 5 days, temperature in Odisha likely to touch 45 degrees.
➡️Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police Crime Branch arrested two kingpins of Rs 15-crore cryptocurrency fraud.
➡️Former Odisha legislators Siba Sankar Sahani and Harihar Sahu today quit Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
➡️Former BJD MP Prabhas Kumar Singh joins BJP.
➡️IndiGo announced daily direct flights between Delhi and Jharsuguda from May 15.
➡️Ashokastami car festival of Lord Lingaraj will be conducted in Bhubaneswar tomorrow.
➡️IMD predicts 2024 southwest monsoon (June to September) rainfall to be above normal.
Related Posts
➡️Passenger bus falls off flyover on NH-16 near Barabati Chhak, 40 persons reportedly injured.
➡️Delhi excise policy case: Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody until April 23.
➡️Rs 100 crore have been seized each day since 1st March, Rs 4,650 crores seized before polling begins: Election Commission of India.
➡️AAP to hold 200 ‘Sankalp Sabha’ meetings in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
➡️Finance Ministry on Monday announced the sale of Government bonds worth Rs 24,000 in two categories.
➡️Highest ever services exports done by India worth USD 339.62 billion in 2023-24: Commerce Ministry Data.
➡️IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad score 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
➡️April marks the peak of Tanzania’s rainy season as floods have killed 58 people in Tanzania over the last two weeks.
Comments are closed.