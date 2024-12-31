5 Districts Visited, Met Farmers, Naveen Dons LoP Role

Jagatsinghpur: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik has intensified his outreach efforts, touring five districts to assess crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and to meet affected farmers. Demonstrating an active leadership role, Patnaik visited Puri, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, and Ganjam districts, urging the Odisha government to expedite relief measures.

During his visit to Jagatsinghpur’s Chandahura village near Balikuda block on Tuesday, Patnaik interacted with farmers from several panchayats, who detailed the devastation to their crops. He stressed the urgent need for government action, saying, “The farmers must be compensated quickly, just as they were during my government.” Patnaik also expressed concern over recent farmer suicides, noting the psychological toll of crop loss.

Earlier, Patnaik toured Puri’s Satyabadi constituency, where enthusiastic crowds breached security barriers to catch a glimpse of him. In Ganjam district, he visited Hinjili, Sheragada, Podigaon, and Aska on Monday, listening to the grievances of farmers. Many complained about a lack of official response and inadequate information about insurance schemes. Patnaik assured them of his unwavering support and vowed to fight for justice.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Political reactions to Patnaik’s visits have been mixed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that his outreach is a strategy to regain lost ground as the BJD’s dominance wanes. “He is speaking today to protect himself as his citadel crumbles,” said BJP MP Sukant Panigrahi. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari criticized Patnaik for failing to implement long-term solutions during his tenure as Chief Minister, adding that statements alone won’t resolve farmers’ problems.

However, BJD leaders defended Patnaik’s proactive approach. “Naveen Babu is fulfilling his responsibility as LoP to stand with people during tough times,” said senior BJD leader Ranendrapratap Swain. Political analyst Rabi Das noted that Patnaik’s renewed engagement reflects his commitment to reviving the BJD’s grassroots connections.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has also been active, holding review meetings and urging officials to expedite crop loss assessments. On Sunday, Majhi and senior ministers toured affected areas and extended the deadline for farmers to report crop damage to January 1, 2025.

As the political landscape heats up, the plight of Odisha’s farmers remains central. Patnaik’s extensive district visits highlight the urgent need for swift government intervention, with both ruling and opposition leaders under pressure to address the crisis effectively.