TNI Evening News Headlines – December 31, 2024

➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik today visited 4 districts – Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara to assess the crop damage caused by unseasonal rains.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to launch Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana on January 5.
➡️Odisha Government issued a notification promoting 8 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.
➡️Preparation underway for new arrangement of queue system at Puri Jagannath temple from January 20.
➡️Odisha Vigilance unearthed Rs 131 crore disproportionate assets in 2024.
➡️Chandrababu Naidu richest CM with Rs 931 crore, Mamata Banerjee poorest with just Rs 15 lakh: Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report reveals.
➡️CBDT extends deadline for revised Income Tax Return (ITR) to January 15.
➡️Two Nigerian nationals caught smuggling heroin in Delhi.
➡️Jharkhand defeated Odisha by 7 wickets in round 5 of Vijay Hazare Trophy match.
➡️Shooting Nationals: Young Maharashtra shooter Ananya Naidu clinched women’s 10m air rifle Gold.
