World Odisha Society Elects New Office Bearers; Kishore Dwibedi elected Chairman

Former President of Australian Odia Samaj (ORIOZ INC.) Dr. Nalini Pati, Former President of Odia Samaj, Abu Dhabi Pradeep Rath and Chairman of World Woman Foundation Rupa Dash got elected unopposed as three Vice Chairmen of WOS. Former General Secretary of Odisha Samaj U.K. Siba Ranjan Biswal has been re-elected as Secretary General of WOS. Saswat Padhi, President of Odia Socio Cultural Association, Netherlands and Dr. Sitanshu Sekhar Nanda from South Korea will be two Joint Secretary Generals.President of Russian Odia Samaj Santosh Mishra got elected as the International Convenor of WOS. The Newly formed Seven Members Presidium include Amiya Mishra from UAE, Ajay Kumar Das from Saudi Arabia, Deepak Das from Ghana, Debarshi Mallick from Mumbai, Badri Mahapatra from Ahmedabad, Anup Satpathy from Gorakhpur and Jugesh Suna from Guwahati. Akshay Mohanty from USA and Banojini Nayak from USA got re elected as International Co-ordinator and Joint Co-ordinator respectively.

Kolkata based Pradeep Mohapatra and Laxmi Narayan Mishra from Bengaluru would be WOS’s National Coordinator and Joint National Co-ordinator respectively. Pritish Dash continues to be the Prime Mentor of this World body. The newly elected Six General Secretaries of WOS are Biswabhushan Sahoo from USA, Dr Rajinder Singh from U.K., Umakant Jena from New Delhi, Anindita Das from Bhubaneswar, Pushpanjali Barik from New Delhi and Bijay Sahu from Tanzania. While Sushant Panda from Bhubaneswar got re-elected as Treasurer, Susanta Choudhury from Dubai would be the New Joint Treasurer of WOS. New Delhi based noted C.A. Sudhir Dash would be WOS’s Auditor. The Newly elected office Bearers will hold their official positions for a term of three years.

