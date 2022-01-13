TNI Evening News Headlines – January 13, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 1055 more COVID positive cases & 125 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 1001 local contact cases and 54 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1447 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1050179.

➡️ BJP MLA from Nilagiri Sukanta Nayak tests positive for Covid for third time within a period of 18 months.

➡️ Odisha’s forest cover increased by 537 sq kms since 2019, 3rd highest in country

➡️ IMD issues Yellow Warning for 18 Districts; Light to moderate rain to lash several Odisha districts till January 15.

➡️ Covid Scare: OPSC aspirants urge Odisha CM to postpone Odisha civil services examinations (Main) Exam.

India News

➡️ 3 dead, several injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in West Bengal.

➡️ PM Modi Dials West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take stock of the situation.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds virtual meet with Chief Ministers as Covid-19 cases surge; stresses for ‘pre-emptive, collective, proactive’ approach to tackle Omicron.

➡️ 120 students and 2 faculty members at IIT Hyderabad test positive for covid-19.

➡️ Delhi reports 28,867 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka reports 25,005 new cases, Mumbai 13,702, Gujarat 11,176,

➡️ 329 police personnel tested positive for COVID in the last 48 hours. Total 126 personnel died so far.

➡️ Karnataka reports 25,005 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths.

➡️ Alarm bells for BJP in Uttar Pradesh: 9 resignations so far; Saini claims 3-4 MLAs to quit daily till January 20.

➡️ NEET-UG counseling to begin from January 19, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ India bowled out for 198. Rishabh Pant finishes the innings unbeaten on 100*; South Africa need 212 to win.

World News

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson apologises for attending Party during Lockdown.

➡️ Omicron especially dangerous for the unvaccinated, warns WHO.

➡️ World Bank: Global GDP to drop to 4.1% amid surge in Covid variants, inflation.