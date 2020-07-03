49 Corona Warriors test positive for Covid-19 in Ganjam District

TNI Bureau: Ganjam, Odisha’s COVID-19 Hotbed, has reported a massive number of 283 Corona positive cases today. Unfortunately, 49 Corona Warriors, including Doctors, Nurses, Health Workers, Police Personnel and other officials on front-line are among the positive cases.

At least 217 positive are from active contacts and they are spread over the district. Two more deaths reported from Ganjam today, taking the tally in the district to 17 and 29 in the State.

With 283 new cases today, number of COVID positive cases in Ganjam, has gone up to 1850. While 1090 have recovered so far, 742 cases remain active.

Despite taking all kind of tough measures, the Ganjam District Administration has been unable to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases. A change in approach is the need of the hour. The Odisha Government may have shift its focus to Ganjam to improve the situation there.