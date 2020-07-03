After KALIA, now Balaram Yojana for Landless Farmers in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Thursday launched, ‘Balaram Yojana’ to provide crop loans to landless farmers across the State.

As per decision taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, the landless farmers will get loans through joint liability groups (JLGs). Each JLG will get a maximum of Rs 1.60 lakh loan under the new yojana.

The State government has set target to provide farming loans to around 7 lakhs landless farmers in next 2 years. Govt has set the target near Rs 1,040 crore for this scheme.

While IMAGE will coordinate to implement the scheme at the state level, the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) will coordinate at the district level.