English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Bhubaneswar reports 24 new Covid-19 cases; 9 from Mancheswar

By Sagarika Satapathy
110

TNI Bureau: As many as 24 persons have tested positive for deadly coronavirus in last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 369.

Of the 24 new cases, 20 cases have been reported from quarantine while 4 are local cases.

Nine of quarantine cases have been reported from Mancheswar area.

Related Posts

Odisha reports highest single-day spike of 561 Covid-19…

India reports highest single-day spike of 20,903 new…

As many as 15 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 3):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 369
👉 Recovered Cases – 216
👉 Deceased – 4
👉 Active Cases – 148

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!