Bhubaneswar reports 24 new Covid-19 cases; 9 from Mancheswar

TNI Bureau: As many as 24 persons have tested positive for deadly coronavirus in last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 369.

Of the 24 new cases, 20 cases have been reported from quarantine while 4 are local cases.

Nine of quarantine cases have been reported from Mancheswar area.

As many as 15 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (July 3):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 369

👉 Recovered Cases – 216

👉 Deceased – 4

👉 Active Cases – 148