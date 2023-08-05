45 illegal shops razed to ground in Haryana’s Nuh

Chandigarh: Nearly 45 illegal commercial shops, comprising chemist stores, near a medical college were razed to the ground on Saturday, the third day of the demolition drive, in Haryana’s Nuh district as some belonged to suspects of the violence.

Authorities bulldozed illegal constructions on 2.6 acres of land around SKHM Government Medial College on Nalhar Road.

Most of the temporary raised shops belonged to immigrants for encroaching on government land. They were demolished amid heavy police deployment.

“All of them were illegal constructions. Notices were given to owners for the demolition. Some of owners of illegal structures were involved in the violence too,” Sub Divisional Magistrate Ashwani Kumar told the media.

On day three of razing illegal encroachments, the prominent demolition was carried out in Nalhar area where shanties mostly belonged to the accused who fired bullets at around 2,500 pilgrims hiding in the Nalhar Mahadev temple.

The shanties were illegally raised on the land of the Forest Department.

The local administration carried out the demolition of houses believed to be owned by, or utilised by, individuals suspected to be connected to the communal clash that broke out on Monday and resulted in six deaths and 70 injured.

State Home Minister Anil Vij has claimed that the violence behind the clashes in Nuh was part of a “big game plan”.

Till now, 176 arrests have been made for the communal clashes that first broke out on Monday during a Hindu religious procession after rumours that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

Vij said he was not shared any intelligence input on the July 31 violence and even the Director General of Police (DGP) informed him that “they also don’t have the information”.

“I was not shared any intelligence input. I had even asked the ACS (Home) and the DGP and they said they also don’t have the information,” Vij told the media in Chandigarh.

“Now, a video is going viral in which a CID inspector claimed that he knew everything in advance. If he knew, then who did he inform about this,” Vij said on Nuh violence.

The state Home Minister smells big game plan behind the violence.

“People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fired…All this is part of a plan. We will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation being done,” he said.

(IANS)