4 more Railway Employees test +Ve for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: 7 new COVID-19 +ve cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hrs including four more Railway employees tested positive for the virus.

Of the 7 new cases, 4 have been reported from home quarantine and 3 local contacts.

Total number of Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 165 out of which 78 are active cases.

Home Quarantine Cases:
👉 All Railway staff – Male 38 years, 30 years, 34 years and 31 years (with a travel history of Delhi)

Local Contact Case:
👉 2 cases of Dumduma, HB Colony of Female 45 years & Male 10 years (linked with earlier positive case who with travel history of Ganjam)
👉1 case Female 31 years employee of a Private Hospital, BBSR.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:
👉 Total cases – 165
👉 Recovered – 83
👉 Active cases – 78
👉 Deceased – 3
👉 1 case of Chandrasekharpur, HB Colony (Male 28 years) recovered

