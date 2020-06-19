English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Fuel Prices @ 13 Days: Petrol up by Rs 7.11; Diesel by Rs 7.67

By Sagarika Satapathy
Petrol and Diesel
110

TNI Bureau: Petrol prices went up by 56 paise per litre, while diesel prices were hiked by 63 paise on Friday – increase for the 13th consecutive day.

In the last 13 days, Petrol and Diesel rates have gone up by Rs 7.11 and Rs 7.67 respectively.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been adjusting retail rates after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The benefits of decline in global oil prices, were not passed on to the consumers, as the excise duty was hiked further.

Sagarika Satapathy
