4 more Bengal Returnees in Bhadrak test +VE for Corona

TNI Bureau: Four more West Bengal returnees tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhadrak district, taking the tally to 16 in the dist and 94 in Odisha.

The new cases were reported from Tihidi and Dhamnagar blocks (two each) – Male (40), Male (29), Male (41), Male (24). Earlier, another +VE case was reported from Basudevpur block.

District-wise #COVID19 +VE Cases in #Odisha :

👉 Total Cases – 94

👉 Khordha – 46 (23 active cases)

👉 Bhadrak – 16 (14 active cases)

👉 Balasore – 10 (10 active cases)

👉 Jajpur – 12 (11 active cases)

👉 Sundargarh – 3 (1 active case)

👉 Kendrapara – 2 (1 active case)

👉 Kalahandi – 2 (Both Recovered)

👉 Dhenkanal – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Puri – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Cuttack – 1 (Recovered)

👉 Active Cases – 60

👉 Recovered – 33

👉 Death – 1