4 DRDO Staff in Chandipur arrested for spying for Pakistan

Insight Bureau: In a big development today, 4 contractual employees at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Chandipur in Odisha, have been arrested on charges of leaking sensitive information to Pakistan ISI.

They have been identified as Basanta Behera, Prakash Behera, Tulu Behera and Sheikh Musaq. Basanta was working as an AC operator at the launch pad-3 of ITR. Other three were also working at the same launch pad.

According to the intelligence reports, the accused received international calls mostly from Pakistan-Rajasthan border areas. They passed sensitive information to the Pakistani agents.

Earlier, Ishwar Chandra Behera, a cameraman at Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur was arrested in February 2015 on charges of sharing secret data to Pakistan. He was later sentenced to life in February 2021.