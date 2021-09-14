Rs 4 Crore assets found from Anganwadi Worker in Odisha

Insight Bureau: The vigilance sleuths in Odisha have unearthed assets worth Rs 4 crore from Koradakanta Anganwadi worker Kabita Mathan during a search. The asset value may rise as the assessment is underway.

The assets detected so far included one four storeyed building, one triple storeyed building and two double storeyed buildings in Bhubaneswar. At least 14 plots including 10 at Bhubaneswar, 3 at Talakusuma in Jagatsinghpur and 1 plot at Balianta, Khordha belonging to Kabita Mathan were found during the search.

Apart from these, one car, 3 bikes, insurance deposits worth Rs 2.2 lakh and gold ornaments weighing approximately 212 grams, were found from the Anganwadi Worker.

Further searches are on at her premises.