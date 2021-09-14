TNI Evening News Headlines – September 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 163 more COVID positive cases & 142 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 131 local contact cases and 32 quarantine cases.

➡️ 793 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1003603.

➡️ Four contractual staffs of DRDO arrested by Balasore police on charges of leaking sensitive information to suspected Pakistani agents.

➡️ Odisha Government seeks report from District Collectors on damage to private properties due to heavy rain to pay assistance from SDRF/NDRF.

➡️ CHSE decides to conduct Odisha Plus 2 Offline Examinations from October 1.

➡️ Hardcore Maoist Dubashi Shankar arrested from Koraput Boipariguda Police limits; he had Rs 20 reward on head.

➡️ BJP announces star campaigners list for forthcoming Pipili by-election; 3 Union Ministers to campaign for party candidate Ashrit Pattanayak.

➡️ Former Kotpad MLA, Chandrasekhar Majhi quits Congress.

➡️ Three Odisha girls Tarulata Naik, Mama Naik & Nirmalya Rout selected to represent India in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby7s Championship 2021 to be held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18th & 19th.

➡️ 2 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; water being discharged through 4 gates currently

India News

➡️ Delhi Police Special Cell busts Pak-organised terror module, arrested 6 people including 2 terrorists who received training in Pakistan.

➡️ India will hold first edition of Global Buddhist Conference in Nalanda in November 2021.

➡️ GST Council may consider bringing petrol, diesel under GST on September 17.

➡️ Kerala reports 15,876 COVID-19 cases, 129 fatalities today.

➡️ Tata Steel commissions India’s First Plant for CO2 capture from blast furnace.

➡️ Auction for new IPL teams to take place on October 17.

➡️ Kangana Ranaut announces new film The Incarnation Sita.

World News

➡️ Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket.

➡️ PM Modi, Joe Biden among 109 world leaders to address UNGA in person next week.

➡️ Afghans Stage 2nd Protest Against Pakistan in Delhi.

➡️ 43 Houthi rebels killed in Saudi-led Airstrikes.

➡️ China locks down city of 4.5 million as Delta surges again.

➡️ US President Joe Biden Admin urges PM Modi to open vaccine exports.

➡️ Taliban seize $6 million in cash, 15 gold bricks from ex-Vice President Saleh’s house.