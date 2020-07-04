English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

38 new Covid-19 cases at Cuttack Cancer Hospital

By Sagar Satapathy
COVID-19 -Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer
102

TNI Bureau: 38 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack, taking the number of positive cases here to 108.

37 Patients and their Attendants as well as one Security Guard have tested positive for Coronavirus today. Earlier, 70 positive cases, including 25 patients have been detected from the same Cancer Hospital.

Related Posts

Ratha Jatra 2020 concludes with Niladri Bije of Holy Deities

Ganjam: Hotel Mayfair in Gopalpur sealed for 7 Days

In addition, 6 more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. 16 more cases have also been detected from Cuttack City.

In view of rising Covid-19 positive cases, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has already announced complete shutdown in the areas under its jurisdiction till July 8 midnight.

Sagar Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!