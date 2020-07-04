38 new Covid-19 cases at Cuttack Cancer Hospital

TNI Bureau: 38 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from the Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre in Cuttack, taking the number of positive cases here to 108.

37 Patients and their Attendants as well as one Security Guard have tested positive for Coronavirus today. Earlier, 70 positive cases, including 25 patients have been detected from the same Cancer Hospital.

In addition, 6 more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. 16 more cases have also been detected from Cuttack City.

In view of rising Covid-19 positive cases, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has already announced complete shutdown in the areas under its jurisdiction till July 8 midnight.