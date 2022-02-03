Odisha-Mo Parivar steps in to rescue Odia migrants from Saudi Arabia

Insight Bureau: Odisha Mo Parivaar rescued 3 out of 5 workers from Jajpur working in Saudi Arabia who were inhumanely treated by the employer. The workers were working in a hotel named Shurfat Alhind Indian

Restaurant.

Jajpur MLA, Pranab Prakash Das, upon getting the information regarding the case, intimated the same to Odisha-Mo Parivar. Dr Arun Kumar Praharaj, the SPOC member of Odisha-Mo Parivar at Bahrain, stepped in to resolve the matter. Dr. Praharaj co-ordinated with Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister and the external affair ministry to rescue the migrants from the employer’s custody.

Since November 2021, Dr Praharaj & Odisha-Mo Parivar worked relentlessly for the rescue, with active participation of Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan and MP Dr. Sasmit Patra.

Dr. Arun Kumar Praharaj made logistical arrangements from Dubai to Kolkata and after reaching at Kolkata International Airport, Pramod Mohanty, SPOC member of Odisha-Mo Parivar in Kolkata, made logistical arrangements for them to return to their native place in Jajpur, Odisha. Bhaba Prasad Das, brother of Pranab Prakash Das, along with other villagers were present with the family members during the arrival of those 3 migrant workers.

Odisha-Mo Parivar is now working on to rescue the remaining 2 migrant workers from Saudi Arabia.