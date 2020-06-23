English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Puri Srimandir Sevayat tests +Ve for COVID-19

By Sagar Satapathy
Puri Ratha Jatra Sevayat
101

TNI Bureau: The Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath has begun in Puri this morning under the strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines by the Administration. The Pahandi Bije rituals have been completed.

As per the Puri District Administration, a Srimandir Sevayat (Servitor) has tested positive for COVID-19 during the testings done on the directions of Supreme Court. He was shifted to COVID Hospital before the Ratha Jatra rituals.

While 1143 Servitors were tested yesterday, one of them was found negative. Contact tracing is being done and the area has been contained.

