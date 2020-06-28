3 more COVID-19 Deaths in Odisha; Death Toll 21

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported 3 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID Fatalities in the State to 21. 3 new deaths are from Ganjam (M, 75), Cuttack (M, 65) and Bhubaneswar, Khordha (M, 73).

Ganjam has now accounts for 10 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Khordha (5), Cuttack (4), Puri (1) and Bargarh (1). 7 deaths due to other than COVID are from Khordha (2), Cuttack (1), Balasore (1), Puri (1), Mayurbhanj (1) and Nabarangpur (1).

While 264 new COVID-19 positice cases (234 quarantine; 30 local) have been reported across Odisha in the last 24 hours, Ganjam accounts for 76 cases followed by Jajpur (41) and Keonjhar (25).