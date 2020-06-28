Amphan Duty Personnel – The Unsung Heroes

TNI Bureau: When West Bengal was fighting the devastating Cyclone Amphan, it was Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who stepped in to help the neighbour in crisis and sent a team of 500 members, including 372 fire personnel and more than 100 ODRAF personnel along with 8 teams of NDRF comprising 167 personnel on May 24, 2020.

The teams left no stones unturned to help West Bengal in rescue and relief operations. They were also part of the restoration work using cutting tools and equipment. Even though Kolkata and other parts of Bengal had become the hub of Coronavirus, they risked their lives to uphold the human values and made the State proud.

Whether cutting the trees to clean the road or restoring power supply, the Amphan Duty Personnel from Odisha worked round the clock. All of them were sent to mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine upon return after more than 10 days of work.

Unfortunately, at least 290 NDRF/ODRAF/Fire Service personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from West Bengal. While new positive cases are being reported almost everyday, many previous cases have recovered too.

While hundreds of Corona Warriors (including Doctors, Health Workers, Police Personnel and Officials) across Odisha have tested positive for the virus while discharging their duties, the Amphan Duty personnel too fell into the same category while lighting others’ homes in the neighbouring state.

It’s high time these COVID Warriors get further recognition and reward for their selfless service. Whatever they did, was no less than winning a battle in war. Let’s salute their dedication, determination, indomitable spirit and valiant efforts in adverse conditions.